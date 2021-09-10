Left Menu

Rains in parts of Delhi; IMD predicts thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain during next 2 hrs

Parts of Delhi received spells of rain in the early hours of Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 04:25 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 04:25 IST
Rains in parts of Delhi; IMD predicts thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain during next 2 hrs
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parts of Delhi received spells of rain in the early hours of Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur in Delhi and its adjoining areas during the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Few places of South, Southwest, West Delhi and NCR (Gurugram, Greater Noida, Noida, Hapur, Faridabad) Palwal, Ballabhgarh, Sohana, Manesar, Kurukshetra(Haryana) and Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Deoband, Gangoh, Saharanpur, Yamunanagar, Roorkee (U.P.) during next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted. Earlier this month, Delhi recorded the highest rainfall in September in the past 19 years.

IMD senior scientist RK Jenamani said that rainfall that occur on September 1 was the highest rainfall that Delhi recorded in September in almost two decades. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021