Tripura CM Biplab Deb inaugurates Ganesh Puja pandal in Agartala
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday inaugurated the Ganesh Puja Pandal in Tripura's Agartala.
- Country:
- India
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday inaugurated the Ganesh Puja pandal in Agartala. The puja pandal was beautifully decorated with garlands, flowers, and lights. The event started with the Chief Minister cutting the ribbon and taking the blessings of Lord Ganesh.
Speaking about the celebration, Deb said, "It is my immense pleasure to be a part of such an auspicious celebration." Deb praised the organisers of the Agartala Ganesh Puja for their hard work and dedication towards celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with great enthusiasm.
"The members over here organise the entire event on their own and bear all the expenses from their pockets for the festival. It is really great to see such dedication and enthusiasm in our youth," he said. Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, will begin on September 10 this year. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tripura CM
- Ganesh
- Biplab Kumar
- Agartala
- Biplab Deb
- Hindu
ALSO READ
Sri Rama Sene urges govt to allow Ganeshotsava
Ganeshotsava:Karnataka to take decision as per Centre's instruction: Minister
K'taka to decide on relaxing curbs on Ganesha festival based on inputs from experts: CM
COVID-19: Ahead of Ganesh fest, Mumbai cops begin crackdown on people found not wearing mask
Ganesh Utsav guidelines: Keep festivities simple, Pune cops tell people