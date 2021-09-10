Left Menu

Tripura CM Biplab Deb inaugurates Ganesh Puja pandal in Agartala

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday inaugurated the Ganesh Puja Pandal in Tripura's Agartala.

ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 10-09-2021 05:11 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 05:11 IST
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb at the Agartala Ganesh Puja celebrations. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday inaugurated the Ganesh Puja pandal in Agartala. The puja pandal was beautifully decorated with garlands, flowers, and lights. The event started with the Chief Minister cutting the ribbon and taking the blessings of Lord Ganesh.

Speaking about the celebration, Deb said, "It is my immense pleasure to be a part of such an auspicious celebration." Deb praised the organisers of the Agartala Ganesh Puja for their hard work and dedication towards celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with great enthusiasm.

"The members over here organise the entire event on their own and bear all the expenses from their pockets for the festival. It is really great to see such dedication and enthusiasm in our youth," he said. Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, will begin on September 10 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

