Former Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Anit Thapa launched a new party Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) on Thursday.

ANI | Darjeeling (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-09-2021 06:55 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 06:55 IST
Ex-GJM leader Anit Thapa launches new party, says it will work to protect interest of hill people
Ex-GJM leader Anit Thapa launches new party in Darjeeling on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI
Former Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Anit Thapa launched a new party Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) on Thursday. Thapa, who was the former president of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM-2), had quit a faction of GJM in July.

Speaking at the launch of the new party, Thapa said the main motive of the party will be to protect the interest of the hill (Darjeeling) people. "We have been working to launch the party for past more than a month. Our main agenda is work for people of the hill and the Gorkha community," he said.

Thapa made clear the new party would not keep a confrontational approach and will work in coordination with state and central government to solve the problem of the people of the hills. "We will have two teams, one will look at the problems of people living on hills, and another will deal with problems of the Gorkha community. The demand for Gorkha land is in every Gorkha's heart. We will take the dialogue forward. But, we won't burn our mountains for this," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

