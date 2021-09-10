Left Menu

Love, narcotic jihad being used to destroy non-Muslims, claims Kerala Church Bishop

A church bishop in Kerala Joseph Kallarangatt on Thursday alleged that young girls were largely falling prey to "love and narcotic jihad" in Kerala and said that these tactics are being used to destroy non-Muslims.

Pala (Kerala) Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A church bishop in Kerala Joseph Kallarangatt on Thursday alleged that young girls were largely falling prey to "love and narcotic jihad" in Kerala and said that these tactics are being used to destroy non-Muslims. Addressing devotees at a church in Kerala's Pala, Kallarangatt said: "They have realised that in a democratic country like India, taking up weapons and destroying others is not easy and have adopted various tactics to target non-Muslims. In the eyes of jihadis, non-Muslims should be destroyed. Two weapons are being employed and that includes love jihad and narcotic jihad."

"Jihadis, through love or other means use women from other religions for converting and misusing them for terrorist activities or to make economic gains," the Bishop said. "Jihadis are those who are trained to lure a girl and brainwash them to disown their parents, their beliefs and religion. These are not love marriages, it is a war strategy. We are opposing this love jihad."

Kallarangatt also claimed that the increase in the selling of drugs is ample proof of 'narcotic jihad' where the life of a non-Muslim youth is being destroyed under the influence of drugs. Those trying to prove that there is no love jihad are feigning ignorance, he added. (ANI)

