Left Menu

Digvijaya Singh equates RSS with Taliban, claims they have similar ideology on women

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday claimed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Taliban have a similar ideology on women.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 10:49 IST
Digvijaya Singh equates RSS with Taliban, claims they have similar ideology on women
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday claimed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Taliban have a similar ideology on women. "Taliban says that women are not fit to be ministers. Mohan Bhagwat said women should stay at home and take care of the household. Aren't these similar ideologies?" he tweeted.

Digvijaya Singh further asked the Centre to clarify its stand on the "Taliban government" in Afghanistan. "The Modi-Shah government will now have to clarify whether India will recognize the Taliban government in which members of a declared terrorist organization are ministers?", he said in a tweet.

Earlier, Singh had targetted RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat while speaking at "Saampradaayik Sadbhaavana Sammelan" (communal harmony conference) organised in Indore on Wednesday and alleged that the organisation was dividing the Hindu Muslim communities by spreading lies and misconceptions. Reacting to Bhagwat's comments that the DNA of Hindus and Muslims being one, Singh asked "why were issues like love jihad being raised if that was the case?"

"RSS has been doing the politics of divide and rule for ages. They are dividing the two communities by spreading lies and misconceptions," Singh had alleged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021