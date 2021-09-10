Delhi govt to broadcast Ganesh Chaturthi programme live on TV today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government will organise Ganesh Chaturthi rituals on Friday evening, which will be broadcast live on some TV news channels and people will participate from their residences. "We are organising 'Ganesh Pujan' programme at 7 pm today that, I hope, will be telecast on all TV channels. I request all people to watch the grand programme with their children," Kejriwal said in a video message to the people.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had issued an order that the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will not be allowed at public places here in view of COVID-19. As per the directive, people were advised to celebrate the festival at home.

"No idol of Lord Ganesha shall be set up in the tent, pandal, public places, nor any kind of permission shall be granted for the procession and the public shall be encouraged or advised to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi Festival at their homes. The crowd should not be gathering in any religious, social places in any manner," said a statement released by DDMA. The Chief Minister also asked people to inculcate spirituality and patriotism in children by teaching them about Ganesh Chaturthi's glorious history.

"I urge everyone to teach their children about Ganesh Chaturthi's glorious history in India. During British rule, people could not celebrate festivals publicly. Bal Gangadhar Tilak was the first person to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi publicly in Pune," said Kejriwal. "Bal Gangadhar Tilak's actions later became a movement and Ganeshotsav played a crucial role in the independence movement. Ganesh Chaturthi developed patriotism in people. We should inculcate spirituality and patriotism in our children," he added. (ANI)

