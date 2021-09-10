Left Menu

Delhi govt to broadcast Ganesh Chaturthi programme live on TV today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government will organise Ganesh Chaturthi rituals on Friday evening, which will be broadcast live on some TV news channels and people will participate from their residences.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 12:37 IST
Delhi govt to broadcast Ganesh Chaturthi programme live on TV today
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government will organise Ganesh Chaturthi rituals on Friday evening, which will be broadcast live on some TV news channels and people will participate from their residences. "We are organising 'Ganesh Pujan' programme at 7 pm today that, I hope, will be telecast on all TV channels. I request all people to watch the grand programme with their children," Kejriwal said in a video message to the people.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had issued an order that the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will not be allowed at public places here in view of COVID-19. As per the directive, people were advised to celebrate the festival at home.

"No idol of Lord Ganesha shall be set up in the tent, pandal, public places, nor any kind of permission shall be granted for the procession and the public shall be encouraged or advised to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi Festival at their homes. The crowd should not be gathering in any religious, social places in any manner," said a statement released by DDMA. The Chief Minister also asked people to inculcate spirituality and patriotism in children by teaching them about Ganesh Chaturthi's glorious history.

"I urge everyone to teach their children about Ganesh Chaturthi's glorious history in India. During British rule, people could not celebrate festivals publicly. Bal Gangadhar Tilak was the first person to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi publicly in Pune," said Kejriwal. "Bal Gangadhar Tilak's actions later became a movement and Ganeshotsav played a crucial role in the independence movement. Ganesh Chaturthi developed patriotism in people. We should inculcate spirituality and patriotism in our children," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021