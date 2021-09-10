Left Menu

Teenager found dead in field in Aligarh, family alleges rape

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 10-09-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 14:04 IST
Teenager found dead in field in Aligarh, family alleges rape
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old woman was found dead in a field in a village in the Akrabad area, 30 kilometers from here, police said on Friday.

According to the victim's family, the teenager had gone to an agricultural field to relieve herself on Wednesday evening but did not return home.

The same evening, a villager spotted her body in the field about 500 meters from her home. Signs of struggle on her body led her family to suspect that she was sexually assaulted.

ASP, Rural, Shubham Patel told reporters that the post mortem showed death due to strangulation and there has been no confirmation of sexual assault as yet.

Further forensic tests are being conducted by a team of experts.

The funeral was performed on Friday after the police persuaded the family to conduct the last rites in her village amid tight security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021