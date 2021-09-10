Left Menu

Ganesh Chaturthi: Bengaluru temple decorated with eco-friendly items

Authorities at a temple in Bengaluru has used eco-friendly items such as flowers, corn and raw bananas to decorate the idol of Ganesha as part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Visuals from Sri Sathya Ganapati temple in Bengaluru. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities at a temple in Bengaluru has used eco-friendly items such as flowers, corn and raw bananas to decorate the idol of Ganesha as part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Every year, the Sri Satya Ganapathi Temple in JP Nagar gets decorated with different items and follows a unique concept.

Speaking to ANI, the trustee of the temple, Mohan Raju said, "This year we have decorated the idol of Lord Ganesha with nine different types of flowers, corn, raw bananas and leaves. After three days of celebration, everything will be distributed among devotees, so that nothing goes waste." The Karnataka government has also issued COVID-19 guidelines to be followed during the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi. "This year, we can do 'alankar' only in the temple, otherwise, we used to do it outside the temple and decorate the 30 feet long idol of Ganesha," he added.

Keeping in view all the COVID-19 protocols and to spread awareness among devotees, the temple has also organised a vaccination camp outside the temple where all unvaccinated devotees will be vaccinated after visiting the temple. "We are also taking care of sanitisation and providing masks to those who entered the temple without wearing it," he said.

A devotee, Shweta said, "It is a very special festival Hindus and I am feeling very good after visiting this temple. The trustee has been decorating the temple for the last four days." "I have heard a lot about this temple. I have never seen decoration like this in any temple. I am feeling very good in this temple," another devotee, Supriya said. (ANI)

