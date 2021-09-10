Pralhad Joshi congratulates Shivani Meena for joining Rajrappa project of CCL

The Union Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Shri Pralhad Joshi has congratulated Shivani, first Excavation Engineer and Central Coalfields Ltd. (CCL) management under the Ministry of Coal. He tweeted that hope this will open avenues for more female professionals to join the mining sector. The Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smt. Smriti Irani has also appreciated this achievement of Shivani.

Ms Shivani Meena has joined the Rajrappa project, a mechanized opencast mine in the Rajrappa area of CCL as an excavation engineer. This is unprecedented as Ms Shivani is the first woman engineer in the Excavation cadre to work in an open cast mine. She has been given the responsibility of Maintenance and Repair of Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM). It may be noted that Rajrappa is an important project of CCL. Rajrappa area was recently awarded by the Ministry of Coal for its excellent work under Swacchta Mission.

A native of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, she completed her engineering from IIT Jodhpur. Ms Shivani credits her family for her success and states that it was their unwavering support that inspired her. She further states that working in Coal India Limited is a cumulation of years of arduous work and she wants to give her best to the company.

(With Inputs from PIB)