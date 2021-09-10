Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh reports 1,608 new COVID cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,608 new COVID-19 cases, 1,107 recoveries, and six deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 10-09-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 20:15 IST
Andhra Pradesh reports 1,608 new COVID cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,608 new COVID-19 cases, 1,107 recoveries, and six deaths in the last 24 hours. As per the state health department, the total count of cases has gone up to 20,27,650.

The state has 15,119 active cases. With 1,107 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the overall recoveries have gone up to 19,98,561. The death toll has gone up to 13,970. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021