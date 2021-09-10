Left Menu

Tomar visits Indian International Trade Saffron Spice Park at Pampore in J&K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-09-2021
Tomar visits Indian International Trade Saffron Spice Park at Pampore in J&K
Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday visited the Indian International Trade Saffron Spice Park at Pampore and inspected various departments of the processing unit, an official spokesman said.

Tomar was accompanied by Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Choudhary and Minister of State for Agriculture Sushri Shobha Karandlaje.

In addition to the Stigma Separation Center, the visiting delegation also inspected the drawing, grading, packing and e-auction centres at the park, the spokesman said.

On the occasion, Tomar said the central government is ready to provide all possible help and support to the farmers.

With the existence of the Spice Park, the income out of saffron production of growers has doubled, he said. The Center will provide all kinds of facilities and assistance to the farmers that will make the lives of our farmers prosperous, he added.

During the programme, the delegation of ministers also spoke to the farmers who presented their grievances and issues before the visiting dignitaries, the spokesman said.

The farmers were assured that the government will take up the issues on priority to resolve the legitimate demands of the farmers, he said.

