Left Menu

CM Patnaik presents Rs 6 cr cash award to Paralympian Pramod Bhagat

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik felicitated world champion para shuttler Pramod Bhagat with a cash reward of Rs 6 Crores at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Friday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 10-09-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 22:46 IST
CM Patnaik presents Rs 6 cr cash award to Paralympian Pramod Bhagat
Naveen Patnaik felicitated para shuttler Pramod Bhagat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik felicitated world champion para shuttler Pramod Bhagat with a cash reward of Rs 6 Crores at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Friday. He has also been offered a Group A-level government job.

Congratulating Pramod Bhagat the Chief Minister, said, "It gives me immense pleasure to felicitate you on your outstanding achievement. Your victory was a proud moment for the entire nation and will remain forever so. You have truly redefined how Sports can uplift and empower lives. You have inspired a generation of sportspersons and para sportspersons to create their own destiny. I wish you all the very best for greater glories. We will continue to support you in your journey ahead." Pramod Bhagat expressed his gratitude towards Chief Minister for the continuous support and motivation in his Olympic journey.

Bhagat had bagged the gold medal after defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell by 2-0 in the men's singles SL3 in badminton in Tokyo Paralympics. State Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Tushar Kanti Behera, Chairman of Hockey Promotion Council, Dilip Tirkey, Secretary to Chief Minister, V.K. Pandian, R. Vineel Krishna, sportspersons and officials of the Sports Department were also present at the ceremony. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, other e-cigarettes; U.S. government to tackle Medicare drug payments to try to cut costs and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, oth...

 Global
4
Impaired T cell function precedes loss of natural HIV control: Study

Impaired T cell function precedes loss of natural HIV control: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021