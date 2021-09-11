Left Menu

Ganesh Chaturthi: Hyderabad's Khairatabad Ganesha receives 1,100 kg laddu

A 40-feet tall Lord Ganesha idol has been installed at Khairatabad in Hyderabad on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. This year Khairatabad Ganesha received an offering of a massive laddu weighing 1,100 kg.

Devotees across India celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Image Credit: ANI
A 40-feet tall Lord Ganesha idol has been installed at Khairatabad in Hyderabad on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. This year Khairatabad Ganesha received an offering of a massive laddu weighing 1,100 kg. Speaking to ANI, Raju Ganapati, Utsav Organiser, said they have installed 'Panchmukhi' Ganesha idol this year.

"We have installed 40-feet tall 'Panchmukhi' Ganesh idol this year, and early 150 artisans worked for two months to make this beautiful structure," he said. The first "pooja" was commenced by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan followed by Union Minister Kishan Reddy and other leaders, he added.

Srikanth Tanay Rana, laddu organiser, said this year the Khairatabad Ganesha has received an offering of massive laddu weighing 1,100 kg. "For the last 5 years, we are making laddu and presenting it to deities. This year, we offered 1,100 kg laddu to Ganesha which took nearly 2 days," he said.

Devotees from several states also offered prayers to Khairatabad Ganesha here. Anuradha devotee, who hails from Kolkata, said "This is my first experience visiting here to see Maha Ganapati and I have really enjoyed it.

"I haven't seen such a big celebration before. Though we also celebrate the Ma Durga festival on a grand level, but this is very mesmerising to see such huge Ganesha," said Santanu Gundu, who also hails from Kolkata. (ANI)

