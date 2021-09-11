Left Menu

Odisha: People fear for crops as herd of elephants come in Mayubhanj

People in Mayurbhanj fear for their crops as a herd of elephants came in a local village in Mayubhanj from West Bengal.

ANI | Mayurbhanj (Odisha) | Updated: 11-09-2021 05:00 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 05:00 IST
Odisha: People fear for crops as herd of elephants come in Mayubhanj
Visual of elephants in Mayubhanj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

People in Mayurbhanj fear for their crops as a herd of elephants came in a local village in Mayubhanj from West Bengal. However, elephants returned to West Bengal a few hours later.

Speaking to ANI, Mayurbhanj Range officer, Rabinarayan Mohanty, "Usually, elephants come here during the paddy season. However, this year, these elephants come here from West Bengal more frequently. Local villagers feared for their crops being destroyed. However, after one to two hours, they returned to again West Bengal area." Forest Department is monitoring the movement of elephants, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Firozabad dengue outbreak: Health officer suspended, clinics of unauthorised practitioners sealed

Firozabad dengue outbreak: Health officer suspended, clinics of unauthorised...

 India
4
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021