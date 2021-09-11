Left Menu

Kerala president of Muslim Students Federation (MSF) PK Navas, who was arrested for allegedly using objectionable language against women, was released on bail on Friday in Kozhikode.

ANI | Kozhikode (Kerala) | Updated: 11-09-2021 06:25 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 06:25 IST
Kerala MSF president held for objectionable language against women, released on bail
Kerala state MSF president PK Navas. Image Credit: ANI
The police arrested Navas acting on a complaint by Haritha, a group of women leaders of the MSF, who had lodged a complaint with the State's Women's Commission, alleging the use of derogatory language by male counterparts in MSF including Navas.

The police arrested Navas acting on a complaint by Haritha, a group of women leaders of the MSF, who had lodged a complaint with the State's Women's Commission, alleging the use of derogatory language by male counterparts in MSF including Navas.

Leaders of the parent organisation, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had persuaded the Haritha leaders to withdraw their complaint but they refused it and sought action against the guilty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

