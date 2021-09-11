Left Menu

Over 300 needy distributed food by Transgender community on Ganesh Chaturthi in Andhra Pradesh

Donating food to the poor is common philanthropy that can be seen in most parts of India. Usually social service organisations and people who are capable to help take up such services.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 11-09-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 11:28 IST
Over 300 needy distributed food by Transgender community on Ganesh Chaturthi in Andhra Pradesh
Transgender community distributes food. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Donating food to the poor is common philanthropy that can be seen in most parts of India. Usually social service organisations and people who are capable to help take up such services. A group of transgenders took up the opportunity to feed over 300 needy people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in Vijayawada.

Speaking to ANI, Dillu said: "The community has been providing food to the needy people for the last five years on festivals. We help them as we know how it feels to be hungry." The transgenders themselves cooked food and prepared dishes and distributed them to the poor.

"There were days when we have to be empty stomach. Now, we are able to earn for ourselves. So we are sharing to the poor from what little amount we have by God's grace," Dillu said. They have distributed food during COVID-19 lockdown too. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021