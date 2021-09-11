Left Menu

Delhi: Parts of IGI Airport waterlogged following heavy rains

After torrential rains hit the national capital in the early hours of Saturday, various parts of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3) were seen to be completely waterlogged.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 12:25 IST
Delhi: Parts of IGI Airport waterlogged following heavy rains
Waterlogging at the Indira Gandhi International Airport(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After torrential rains hit the national capital in the early hours of Saturday, various parts of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3) were seen to be completely waterlogged. "...We regret the inconvenience caused. Due to sudden heavy rain, for a short period, there was waterlogging at the forecourt. Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved," tweeted Delhi Airport.

As per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) prediction, thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds will hit various parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana during the next two hours. In its latest update posted on Twitter, the weather agency said, "Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Jind, Rohtak, Hansi, Meham, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Narnaul (Haryana) Shamli, Kandhla, Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Siyana, Hapur, Pahasu, Bulandshahar (Uttar Pradesh) during next 2 hours." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021