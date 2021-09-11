Delhi-NCR to witness very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms during next 2 hours: Regional Weather Forecasting Centre

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) New Delhi on Saturday predicted thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain and a spell of extremely heavy rain in the entire Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) during the next two hours. Taking to Twitter, the RWFC wrote, "Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Sohana (Haryana) Bagpat, Khekra, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Siyana (U.P.)".

"Light to moderate intensity rain with few spell thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Kurukshetra, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Rohtak, Loharu, Mahendargarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal (Haryana) Shamli, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Daurala, Meerut, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Debai, Narora, Atrauli, Kasganj (U.P.) Pilani (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," they added. Earlier, several areas, including the Delhi airport, were waterlogged after heavy rain lashed the national capital on Saturday morning. (ANI)

