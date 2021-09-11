Left Menu

Delhi-NCR to witness very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms during next 2 hours: Regional Weather Forecasting Centre

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) New Delhi on Saturday predicted thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain and a spell of extremely heavy rain in the entire Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) during the next two hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 16:29 IST
Delhi-NCR to witness very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms during next 2 hours: Regional Weather Forecasting Centre
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) New Delhi on Saturday predicted thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain and a spell of extremely heavy rain in the entire Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) during the next two hours. Taking to Twitter, the RWFC wrote, "Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Sohana (Haryana) Bagpat, Khekra, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Siyana (U.P.)".

"Light to moderate intensity rain with few spell thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Kurukshetra, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Rohtak, Loharu, Mahendargarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal (Haryana) Shamli, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Daurala, Meerut, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Debai, Narora, Atrauli, Kasganj (U.P.) Pilani (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," they added. Earlier, several areas, including the Delhi airport, were waterlogged after heavy rain lashed the national capital on Saturday morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021