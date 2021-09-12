Left Menu

Police busts Delhi-Bareilly heroin syndicate, three held

Delhi Police Narcotics Cell arrested three big drug peddlers from Bareilly, busting a massive drug syndicate of contraband heroin supplied from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh to the national capital, as per Delhi Police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 14:04 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police Narcotics Cell arrested three big drug peddlers from Bareilly, busting a massive drug syndicate of contraband heroin supplied from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh to the national capital, as per Delhi Police. The accused have been identified as Hukam Chand, Rohit and Shahid Khan.

From the accused, 1.1 kg heroin worth over Rs 2 crores in the international market, a car, a scooty and three mobile phones were recovered. As per police, Hukam Chand, a resident of Sultanpuri was arrested on August 16. His arrest led the police to Rohit, a link between suppliers from Bareilly and Delhi. He was apprehended as well. During the investigation, he revealed that he bought drugs from Shahid Khan, a heroin manufacturer who made heroin using crude/Opium Poppy top extract and chemicals. Some of his relatives and associates also used to help him. After raids in Bareilly, Shahid Khan was arrested on September 1 and brought to Delhi from Bareilly jail for further investigation.

Delhi Police wrote to Senior Superintendent of the Police, Bareilly, giving details of Khan and requested them to mount surveillance on his associates in Bareilly. Raids in Bareilly and other areas of UP are currently going on in search of the other links who are absconding. The arrested were previously involved in numerous cases related to drugs, gambling etc.

The police said that further investigation is in progress to identify the further chain of drug trafficking in the case. Further sources of Crude/Opium Poppy top extract and chemicals have been identified and efforts are still continued to nab them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

