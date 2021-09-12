Left Menu

Human capital will be the biggest asset in service sector: J-K LG

In the service sector the biggest asset will be human capital which is a combination of talent, skills and creativity, said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha while releasing the NAAC's 'Analysis of Accreditation Reports of Union Territories-Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh' on Saturday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-09-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 15:27 IST
Human capital will be the biggest asset in service sector: J-K LG
Jammu and Kashmir LG, Manoj Sinha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the service sector the biggest asset will be human capital which is a combination of talent, skills and creativity, said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha while releasing the NAAC's 'Analysis of Accreditation Reports of Union Territories-Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh' on Saturday. "If we talk about the agricultural economy, we have landed assets. In the industrial economy, we have a labour force. Likewise in the service sector we have new technologies and the biggest asset will be human capital which will be a combination of talent, skill and creativity," said Manoj Sinha

"While making the growth model we have to be careful to ensure increase in human capital. According to me, the education sector should also compete with the rest of the country," Sinha added. "I would also mention that along with TATA groups (Indian multi-national company) we have set up two centres for innovation, invention and incubation in Baramula, Jammu. Fourteen centres with the approval of the higher education department will be set-up in the coming days," said the LG.

"Around Rs 200 crore will be allotted for skill development, artificial intelligence, 3d-printing, data analysis, biotech and other fields in the state of Jammu and Kashmir," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state hit 13-month high

COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state hit 13-month high

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021