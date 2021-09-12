Human capital will be the biggest asset in service sector: J-K LG

In the service sector the biggest asset will be human capital which is a combination of talent, skills and creativity, said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha while releasing the NAAC's 'Analysis of Accreditation Reports of Union Territories-Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh' on Saturday. "If we talk about the agricultural economy, we have landed assets. In the industrial economy, we have a labour force. Likewise in the service sector we have new technologies and the biggest asset will be human capital which will be a combination of talent, skill and creativity," said Manoj Sinha

"While making the growth model we have to be careful to ensure increase in human capital. According to me, the education sector should also compete with the rest of the country," Sinha added. "I would also mention that along with TATA groups (Indian multi-national company) we have set up two centres for innovation, invention and incubation in Baramula, Jammu. Fourteen centres with the approval of the higher education department will be set-up in the coming days," said the LG.

"Around Rs 200 crore will be allotted for skill development, artificial intelligence, 3d-printing, data analysis, biotech and other fields in the state of Jammu and Kashmir," he said. (ANI)

