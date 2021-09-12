Left Menu

Norwegians begin voting in election centred on oil, equality

12-13 ballot, Labour leader Jonas Gahr Stoere, has pledged to address inequality https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/climate-wealth-gap-focus-norway-go-polls-2021-09-08 by offering tax relief for low- and middle-income families and hiking rates for the rich. Opinion polls show Stoere could become dependent on either the Red Party, which wants social reforms based on Marxist ideology, or the Green Party, which wants to shut down Norway's oil production by 2035.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 16:31 IST
Norwegians begin voting in election centred on oil, equality
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norwegians went to the polls on Sunday for the first of two days of voting in a parliamentary election dominated by the widening gap between rich and poor, climate change, and how the oil-producing nation should adapt to the energy transition. Opinion polls show the opposition Labour party on course to replace the Conservative-led coalition of Prime Minister Erna Solberg, though Labour would need support from at least two more parties to secure a parliamentary majority.

The man projected to become prime minister after the Sept. 12-13 ballot, Labour leader Jonas Gahr Store, has pledged to address inequality by offering tax relief for low- and middle-income families and hiking rates for the rich. The wealthiest 1% of Norwegians pay a lower income tax rate than do those earning a median salary, according to Statistics Norway, while the proportion of children persistently living in low-income households grew from 3.3% in 2001 to 11.7% in 2019.

"We must have a society with fewer differences, which have increased with the past government," Stoere told Reuters on the sidelines of a recent campaign event. DIFFICULT COALITION TALKS

Complicating matters for Labour, climate change has surfaced as a key issue, and the polls show a growing minority of seats in parliament could go to parties and lawmakers who want to curtail Norway's oil and gas drilling, a major source of jobs. Stoere hopes Labour, the Centre Party, and the Socialist Left will win a majority, and that post-election negotiation will enable a comeback for the three-party coalition that ran Norway between 2005 and 2013.

But this outcome is far from certain. Opinion polls show Store could become dependent on either the Red Party, which wants social reforms based on Marxist ideology, or the Green Party, which wants to shut down Norway's oil production by 2035. Stoere says his government would focus on cutting the country's CO2 emissions in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement but has rejected any ultimatums over oil, arguing that Norway must avoid major job losses in its biggest export industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021