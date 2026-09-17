Rising Unemployment Among China's Youth: A Growing Concern

China is grappling with a soaring urban unemployment rate among its youth, which climbed to 18.9% in August, the highest since August 2025, National Bureau of Statistics data reveals.

The group facing this alarming unemployment rate includes young individuals aged between 16 and 24, notably excluding students.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate for those aged 25 to 29 also saw an uptick to 7.5% from 7.2% in July, while the rate for individuals aged 30 to 59 remained stable at 3.9%.