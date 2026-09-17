Rising Unemployment Among China's Youth: A Growing Concern

China's youth unemployment rate increased to 18.9% in August, marking the highest level since August 2025. This data, released by the National Bureau of Statistics, highlights a significant rise from July's 17.9%. The affected group comprises 16- to 24-year-olds, excluding students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 15:09 IST
Rising Unemployment Among China's Youth: A Growing Concern
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China is grappling with a soaring urban unemployment rate among its youth, which climbed to 18.9% in August, the highest since August 2025, National Bureau of Statistics data reveals.

The group facing this alarming unemployment rate includes young individuals aged between 16 and 24, notably excluding students.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate for those aged 25 to 29 also saw an uptick to 7.5% from 7.2% in July, while the rate for individuals aged 30 to 59 remained stable at 3.9%.

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