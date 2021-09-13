Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Pune godown; no casualties reported

A fire broke out at an online grocery store godown in the Bavdhan area of Pune on Sunday night.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-09-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 10:03 IST
Fire breaks out at Pune godown; no casualties reported
Visuals of fire at a godown in Pune (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at an online grocery store godown in the Bavdhan area of Pune on Sunday night. As per the information shared by Pune Municipal Corporation, the fire brigade department received a call at 11.30 pm and 12 fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control at 5.30 am on Monday and no casualties were reported. The material kept inside the godown was completely damaged and cash worth around Rs 2 lakhs was burnt. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021