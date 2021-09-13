Left Menu

ICMR, IIT Bombay get nod for drone use from Ministry of Civil Aviation

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday have granted conditional exemption from Drone Rules, 2021 to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 18:06 IST
ICMR, IIT Bombay get nod for drone use from Ministry of Civil Aviation
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday have granted conditional exemption from Drone Rules, 2021 to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B). The permission has been granted to ICMR for conducting experimental Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) vaccine delivery in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Manipur, and Nagaland up to a height of 3,000 metres using drones.

IIT Bombay has received drone use permission for research, development and testing of drones in its own premises. This exemption shall be subject to the terms and conditions of the said airspace clearance and shall be valid for a period of one year from the date of approval of the said airspace clearance or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Earlier, on September 11, 2021, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia had launched the first of its kind 'Medicines from the Sky' project at Vikarabad in Telangana state, under which drugs and vaccines will be delivered using drones. Recently, Scindia had announced Drone Policy nationwide and said, "India will be a drone hub globally by 2030."

On August 25, 2021, the Ministry of Civil Aviation notified the liberalised Drone Rules, 2021 to usher in an era of super-normal growth while balancing safety and security considerations in drone operations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021