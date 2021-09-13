R K Singh meets US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Delhi

Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Monday met US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry here and discussed various issues related to climate change and energy transition.

India and the US on Monday launched the Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue (CAFMD) under the India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership. Kerry called on Singh and had a discussion on various matters related to climate change and energy transition. Later, the Kerry-led delegation deliberated on those issues with Singh and his top brass. The CAFMD is one the two main tracks of the US-India Agenda 2030 Partnership that President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced at the Leaders Summit on Climate in April 2021.

Besides union ministers and other top brass, Kerry during his visit will also meet private sector leaders to discuss efforts to raise global climate ambition and speed up India's clean energy transition.

A power ministry statement said the purpose of the meeting was to discuss further collaboration on climate change issues and work towards a genuine partnership between the two countries to pave the way for the rest of the world on energy transition.

Union Power Secretary Alok Kumar and other senior officials from the power ministry were also present.

The US side appreciated India for its energy access drive and commitment to achieve 450 GW of renewable energy (RE) capacity by 2030.

They also lauded India for electrifying 28.02 million homes in 18 months and achieving universal household electrification, the statement said.

The minister informed the US side about the government's intent to move towards clean energy transition.

He further informed that the biggest challenge for RE was storage which needs to be addressed immediately to make power accessible to the masses.

Singh mentioned that huge bids for green hydrogen and electrolysers are planned in the upcoming months. He requested the US side to send their companies to participate in the bids.

He also highlighted India's upcoming projects in Ladakh in the field of green hydrogen and green energy corridors.

Kerry said the US is willing to enter into a genuine collaboration with India to enable it to realise the ambitious target of reaching 450 GW renewable energy by 2030 which would pave the way to India achieving sub 2°C level, much more than what has been committed under the Paris Climate Agreement.

Singh also expressed concern towards over 800 million people across the world who do not have access to electricity.

He urged the US side to join the International Solar Alliance which can benefit many countries.

Both sides agreed that Indian labs could work with their US counterparts with the objective of reducing costs and finding alternative chemistry for making energy transition economically viable, the ministry stated.

Kerry also highlighted that India and the US could take a global leadership role on the energy transition front and show the rest of the world that ambitious RE targets can be achieved.

As per the statement, the American side informed that both India and the US have similar goals and share the same zeal towards climate change issues and this partnership would be an inspiration to the rest of the world to revise their Nationally Determined Goals (NDCs) and strengthen the fight towards climate change.

As part of America's efforts to engage with international counterparts on actions to address the climate crisis, the State Department had earlier said Kerry will meet with Government of India counterparts and private sector leaders to discuss efforts to raise global climate ambition and speed up India's clean energy transition.

Kerry will bolster the US' bilateral and multilateral climate efforts ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held from October 31 to November 12, 2021, in Glasgow, UK, the State Department had said.

Earlier, last month, in a telephonic conversation with Kerry, Singh had told him that India planned to emerge as a global leader in green hydrogen and the country is proposing to mandate using green hydrogen in fertiliser and refining.

Later, the minister had also said a proposal would soon be placed before Cabinet for approval in this regard. Singh had also informed Kerry that India will invite bids for green hydrogen in the next three to four months to encourage viable usage of hydrogen as a fuel, according to a power ministry statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)