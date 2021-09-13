Assam to form joint company with NDDB to boost dairy sector
A joint venture company will be formed by the Assam government and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for the promotion of the dairy sector in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.
The chief minister said in a meeting with senior NDDB officials that the company would be formed to expedite the economic development of the milk farmers and make the dairy sector more commercially viable, an official release said. The company will decide on an action plan and act on that for the promotion of the dairy sector in the state. The Chairman of the company will be the state's Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister while there will be an equal shareholding pattern between the state government and the NDDB.
The chief minister asked the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department to complete all modalities to form the company by October so that the company can start its work by November.
He maintained that steps will be taken to give a new momentum to the milk revolution of the state.
Sarma asked the department to make sure that as a result of reform in the dairy sector, milk farmers get the highest dividend.
He also said that steps have already been taken to increase the milk production of the state to 10 lakh litres per day.
