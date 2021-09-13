Lebanon's Hezbollah say first Iranian fuel oil to arrive Thursday

Left Menu

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 13-09-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 23:35 IST
Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Monday the first vessel carrying Iranian fuel oil for Lebanon arrived in Syria's Baniyas on Sunday. Nasrallah thanked Syrian authorities for receiving the shipment in their ports and for facilitating its transfer by land into Lebanon, saying it would arrive in Lebanon's Bekaa by Thursday.

"We were told that the arrival of the vessel here (in Lebanon) would harm the country and we don't want to harm the country so we went for another option," Nasrallah said in a televised speech. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah, designated a terrorist group by the United States, had announced last month it was bringing fuel from Iran to ease Lebanon's worsening shortages. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Laila Bassam Editing by Chris Reese)

