Left Menu

Three out of 56 staffers of presidential house in Shimla test positive for COVID-19 ahead of President Kovind's visit

Ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Himachal Pradesh, three out of the 56 staff members of the summer presidential house in Shimla, 'The Retreat', tested positive for COVID-19, informed state government sources on Monday.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 13-09-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 23:45 IST
Three out of 56 staffers of presidential house in Shimla test positive for COVID-19 ahead of President Kovind's visit
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Himachal Pradesh, three out of the 56 staff members of the summer presidential house in Shimla, 'The Retreat', tested positive for COVID-19, informed state government sources on Monday. Fifty-six samples for the RT-PCR test were taken on Friday and three tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, they said.

Even though the remaining 53 staffers tested COVID-19 negative, they have been quarantined as a precautionary measure. Their samples will again be collected on September 15. President Ram Nath Kovind was scheduled for a five-day visit to Shimla starting September 16 but now his visit has been cut short to four days.

The President will now stay in the Oberoi Cecil hotel instead of Rashtrapati Bhawan 'The Retreat' in Shimla. He will arrive in Shimla on September 16 and will address a special session of the state assembly on September 17 followed by a visit to the Indian Audit and Accounts Academy, Yarrows in Shimla.

The state government has decided to conduct RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 of the other staff members of Himachal Pradesh Police, employees of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation and also the staff of the state assembly. The samples for the same will also be collected tomorrow i.e Tuesday from the staff of the hotel where the President is scheduled to stay during his visit to Shimla. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
2
Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 380.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-1...

 Global
4
WHO Logistics Hub in Dubai delivers medical supplies to Ethiopia

WHO Logistics Hub in Dubai delivers medical supplies to Ethiopia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021