Left Menu

Brahmastra Corps conducts firing of newly-inducted M777 Ultra-Light Howitzers

Brahmastra Corps successfully conducted firing of the newly inducted M777 Ultra-Light Howitzers at Teesta Field Firing Range from September 1-13, as per the defence ministry on Monday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 14-09-2021 06:19 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 06:19 IST
Brahmastra Corps conducts firing of newly-inducted M777 Ultra-Light Howitzers
Brahmastra Corps conducts firing of newly inducted M777 Ultra-Light Howitzers (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Brahmastra Corps successfully conducted firing of the newly inducted M777 Ultra-Light Howitzers at Teesta Field Firing Range from September 1-13, as per the defence ministry on Monday.

"#HarKaamDeshKeNaam #IndianArmy Brahmastra Corps conducts firing of the newly inducted M777 Ultra-Light Howitzers at Teesta Field Firing Range from 01-13 Sep 21. @SpokespersonMoD@adgpi @easterncomd @PIBKolkata," tweeted PRO, Kolkata.

Marking a major milestone towards capacity building and capability enhancement of the Indian Army, Union Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, on November 9, 2018, dedicated the globally combat proven M777 A2 Ultra Light Howitzers, K-9 Vajra-Tracked Self Propelled Guns and 6x6 Field Artillery Tractors to the service of the nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021