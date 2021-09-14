Left Menu

NHRC issues notices to Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, UP, Centre over farmers' protest

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notice to the Central government, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh governments and other authorities asking for reports of farmers' protest.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notice to the Central government, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh governments and other authorities asking for reports of farmers' protest. The NHRC said that it has received several complaints regarding the ongoing farmers' protest.

In a statement issued on Monday, the NHRC said there are allegations of adverse impact on the industrial units, seriously affecting more than 9000 micro, medium, and large companies. Allegedly, transportation is also adversely impacted, causing the commuters, patients, physically challenged people and senior citizens to suffer due to the heavy congestion on roads. "There are also reports that people have to travel long distances to reach their destinations due to the ongoing farmers' agitation and barricades have been put on the borders," the statement reads.

Accordingly, the Commission issued notices to the Chief Secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, Government of NCT of Delhi, Director Generals of Police, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Commissioner of Police, Delhi calling upon them to submit their respective Action Taken Reports. It further observed that there is an allegation that there is a breach of the coronavirus protocols by the agitating farmers at the protest site and the inhabitants are not being allowed to move out of their houses due to the blockade of the passage.

The Commission besides issuing notices to various states has taken various actions and requested the Institute of Economic Growth (IEG) to examine the adverse impact of the farmers' agitation on industrial and commercial activities/production and disruption of transport services on commercial and normal consumers including inconvenience and additional expenditure, etc. and to submit a comprehensive report in the matter by October 10, 2021. "The National Disaster Management Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health, Government of India, have been asked to submit reports with respect to the adverse impact of farmers' agitation on various aspects and observance of COVID Protocols at the protests sites," the NHRC said.

The commission also issued a fresh reminder to the District Magistrate, Jhajjar, and asked to file the report by October 10, 2021, in the case of alleged gang rape of human rights activist at the protest site as no report was received from the DM regarding the payment of compensation to the next of kin of the deceased. It further said that the Delhi School of Social Work, University of Delhi is requested to depute teams to conduct a survey and submit the report assessing the disruption of livelihood, lives of people, impact on the aged and infirm persons due to protracted agitation by farmers. (ANI)

