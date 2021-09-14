Left Menu

Treasury launches registration portal for businesses affected by unrest

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-09-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 15:09 IST
Treasury said data collected through the portal will be kept secure and would only be used to improve the delivery of support measures being administered through various national and provincial government entities. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Businesses affected by the devastating public violence and looting that swept across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in July have until 30 September 2021 to apply for government financial relief.

This comes after the National Treasury on Monday launched a registration portal for the registration of businesses that suffered losses.

The intervention forms part of the relief package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 25 July 2021. As part of the package, a range of measures was being implemented by national and provincial governments to assist small and medium businesses that suffered damage or losses to rebuild.

In a statement, Treasury said the registration portal would collect data from affected businesses to better coordinate relief measures as well as to inform future interventions.

"It will provide a single governmental entry point for businesses to indicate the extent of losses they have suffered, and to access available facilities.

"The government calls on all business owners who were affected by the unrest between 9 and 19 July 2021 to register on the portal."

The portal can be accessed on https://www.relief4sa.co.za .

Alternatively, business owners who experience problems accessing the portal may contact the toll-free call centre on 080 006 00850. With the exception of public holidays, the call centre will operate between 8 am and 5 pm on weekdays.

Treasury said data collected through the portal will be kept secure and would only be used to improve the delivery of support measures being administered through various national and provincial government entities.

"All businesses affected by the unrest are encouraged to register. The portal and call centre will remain open for affected businesses to register until Thursday, 30 September at 5 pm," it said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

