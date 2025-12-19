Congress Counters BJP: A Clash Over Electoral Reform Suggestions

The Congress party has announced its plan to counter BJP's accusations of inaction on election reforms by preparing a comprehensive document to submit to the Election Commission. This move comes in response to BJP leader J P Nadda's claim that Congress has not suggested reforms since 2014.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized statements made by Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Congress's absence from election reform discussions. Ramesh highlighted past efforts, including petitions and communications from leaders like Digvijaya Singh and Randeep Singh Surjewala, addressing electoral process improvements.

The upcoming document aims to refute Nadda's assertions and demonstrate Congress's commitment to electoral integrity. This initiative also seeks to address the INDIA bloc's recent resolution concerning the VVPAT system, showcasing a united opposition front.

(With inputs from agencies.)