BMW Motorrad India to Hike Motorcycle Prices Amid Forex Challenges

BMW Motorrad India, the motorcycle segment of the German automotive giant BMW, announced it will increase prices across its range by up to 6% starting January 1, 2026.

The decision comes in response to the Indian rupee's prolonged depreciation against the US dollar and euro, affecting input costs and logistics expenses, according to BMW Group India President and CEO, Hardeep Singh Brar.

The price hike will cover models such as the 'Made in India' BMW G 310 RR and BMW CE 02, as well as imported bikes like the BMW F 900 GS and BMW R 1300 GS, with starting prices from Rs 2.81 lakh to Rs 48.63 lakh.

