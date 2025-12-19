Left Menu

BMW Motorrad India to Hike Motorcycle Prices Amid Forex Challenges

BMW Motorrad India will increase its motorcycle prices by up to 6% from January 1, 2026, due to adverse forex impacts. The company's president cited the Indian rupee's depreciation against major currencies and rising raw material and logistics costs. The price adjustment aims to maintain profitability and support dealer partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 18:34 IST
BMW Motorrad India to Hike Motorcycle Prices Amid Forex Challenges
  • Country:
  • India

BMW Motorrad India, the motorcycle segment of the German automotive giant BMW, announced it will increase prices across its range by up to 6% starting January 1, 2026.

The decision comes in response to the Indian rupee's prolonged depreciation against the US dollar and euro, affecting input costs and logistics expenses, according to BMW Group India President and CEO, Hardeep Singh Brar.

The price hike will cover models such as the 'Made in India' BMW G 310 RR and BMW CE 02, as well as imported bikes like the BMW F 900 GS and BMW R 1300 GS, with starting prices from Rs 2.81 lakh to Rs 48.63 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025