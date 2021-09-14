Gujarat government extends night curfew in 8 cities from tomorrow till Sept 25

In order to arrest the spread of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Gujarat government on Tuesday extended the night curfew till September 25. The government said the night curfew will be in force from 11 pm to 6 am in eight major cities including Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot from tomorrow onwards.

"Night curfew in Gujarat will be from 11 pm to 6 am in 8 major cities including Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot from Sept 15 to Sept 25 in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases," the Gujarat government said. Earlier as per the Gujarat CMO, the midnight curfew was enforced during the Ganeshotsav from September 9 to September 19. (ANI)

