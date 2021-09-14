LJP MP Prince Raj moves anticipatory bail in Delhi court in alleged rape case

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Prince Raj Paswan, accused of the alleged sexual assault case, on Tuesday moved an anticipatory bail plea in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, seeking protection from arrest in the matter. Advocate Nitesh Rana, the anticipatory bail is likely to come up for hearing before a Special judge M K Nagpal on Thursday.

Prince, who is also the president of the Bihar unit of the party, was booked in the national capital on September 9 for allegedly raping a former party member. Earlier, Advocate Rana said, "The rape case against my client is a frivolous case. My client is innocent. The complainant and her friend have been extorting him since 2020 and my client lodged an FIR of extortion in the Parliament Street Police Station on February 10 this year. She threatened to malign his reputation if he did not pay the extortion amount. He gave her Rs 2 Lakh but the extortion still continued. After the filing of FIR by my client, both the complainant and her friend had to take an anticipatory bail from the court."

Rana also said that the complainant had filed a complaint on May 31 in Parliament Street Police Station but in the preliminary inquiry, police found that there was no offence committed by Prince. "The complainant had refused to cooperate with the police during the investigation, in the preliminary investigation report, the police found that no offence was committed by my client and this is a pure case of extortion," he added.

On May 31, meanwhile, the woman filed a complaint against Paswan for allegedly raping her, he said. The woman, who claims that she was an LJP worker, has alleged that she was molested while she was unconscious. An FIR was registered after the instructions of a Delhi court almost three months after the victim filed a complaint with the police in Delhi. (ANI)

