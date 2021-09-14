COAS Gen Naravane concludes visit to Army and Naval installations at Mumbai

General MM Naravane, Chief of Army Staff, concluded a two-day visit to important Army and Naval installations at Mumbai. On 13 September 2021, the Army Chief visited HQ Western Naval Command where he reviewed a ceremonial guard of honour and interacted with Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of Western Naval Command.

The COAS also visited 'INS Teg', a Missile Frigate affiliated with the 'Sikh Light Infantry Regiment'. In the evening, the COAS called on Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Honourable Governor of Maharashtra, and discussed issues of mutual interest including welfare and resettlement of Veterans in the State. Later, he also interacted with representatives of major business houses involved in the manufacture and supply of state of the art equipment for the Defence Forces.

On 14 September 2021, the COAS visited the Headquarters Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa Area and different administrative echelons located in Mumbai. Lt Gen SK Prashar, GOC briefed him on the functioning of the Area HQ and their contributions in various humanitarian assistance during COVID-19 and flood relief operations this year. The Army Chief appreciated the various welfare initiatives and projects undertaken to improve the quality of life of troops, their families and veterans by the Area HQ.

