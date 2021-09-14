Left Menu

Maharashtra: farmers, trade unions call for preparatory meet to support SKM's Bharat Bandh

14-09-2021
Several farmers' unions and traders organisations in Maharashtra on Tuesday extended their support to Samyukta Kisan Morcha's (SKM) call for Bharat Bandh on September 27 and convened a state-level preparatory meeting for the Bandh on September 20. In a statement, Jan Andolananchi Sangharsh Samiti, Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha, All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, Trade Unions Joint Action Committee, Unorganized Workers Struggle Committee, and Hum Bharat ke Log/Nation for Farmers called for a state-level preparatory meeting for Bharat Bandh at 5 pm on September 20 at Bhupesh Gupta Bhawan, Prabhadevi, Mumbai.

"The Samyukta Kisan Morcha in its national convention gave a call for a 'Bharat Bandh' on September 27 against the anti-people, pro-corporate and anti-Constitution policies of the Modi government. The historic 10 lakh strong Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat at Muzaffarnagar in UP on September 5 fully supported this call," the statement said. It noted that all the Left parties, along with other opposition parties and citizen groups have declared their support to do the Bandh.

"To make this 'Bharat Bandh' a great success in Maharashtra, an important state level meeting of the leaders of all anti-BJP political parties and organisations of farmers, agricultural labourers, organised and unorganised workers, employees, women, youth, students, teachers and other sections, as well as eminent individuals from different fields, will be held on Monday, September 20 at 5 pm at Bhupesh Gupta Bhawan, Prabhadevi, Mumbai," the statement added. (ANI)

