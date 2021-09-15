Agriculture Minister signs 5 MoUs of Digital Agriculture with private companies

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday signed five MOUs at Krishi Bhavan, with private companies including CISCO, Ninjacart, Jio Platforms Limited, ITC Limited and NCDEX e-markets Limited (NeML) for taking forward Digital Agriculture. These projects are aimed at increasing farmers' income and protecting their produce.

Tomar said, "Based on these pilot projects, farmers will be able to make informed decisions on what crop to grow, what variety of seed to use and what best practises to adopt to maximise the yield." "Farmers can also make informed decisions about whether to sell or store their produce and when and where and what price to sell," he further added.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers welfare, a Digital Agriculture mission has been initiated for 2021 -2025 by the government for projects based on new technologies like artificial intelligence, block chain, remote sensing and GIS technology, use of drones and robots etc. Under this mission, the Federated farmers' database will be linked by the land records of farmers from across the country and a unique Farmer ID will be created, the statement by the ministry read.

In addition, a database for all farmers the information on all benefits and supports of various schemes of Central & State Government can be kept and this can be the source for accessing information for providing benefits to farmers in the future. So far, the database is ready with details of around 5.5 crore farmers. (ANI)

