Tamil Nadu reports 1,591 fresh COVID-19 cases
Tamil Nadu reported 1,591 fresh COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths on Tuesday, as per the state health bulletin.
Tamil Nadu reported 1,591 fresh COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths on Tuesday, as per the state health bulletin. While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to prevail in the country, this southern state of India has logged 26,37,010 cases till date with 16,522 active cases.
The total recoveries from this disease are at 25,85,244 with 1,537 fresh recoveries. However, the death toll is at 35,217 in the state till date including the new fatalities.
Among the districts, Coimbatore added the maximum of 204 cases, followed by Chennai (185), Erode (137) and Thanjavur, at 109. (ANI)
