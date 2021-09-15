Left Menu

Cabinet approves MoU between NDMA and Department of Civil Protection of Italy

The MoU on Cooperation in the Field of Disaster Risk Reduction and Management was signed between the NDMA of the Republic of India and the Department of Civil Protection of the Presidency of the Council Ministers of the Italian Republic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 16:34 IST
Cabinet approves MoU between NDMA and Department of Civil Protection of Italy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was apprised about the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of the Republic of India and the Department of Civil Protection of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic on Cooperation in the field of Disaster Risk Reduction and Management.

Benefits:

The MoU on Cooperation in the Field of Disaster Risk Reduction and Management was signed between the NDMA of the Republic of India and the Department of Civil Protection of the Presidency of the Council Ministers of the Italian Republic.

The MoU seeks to put in place a system, whereby both India and Italy will benefit from the Disaster Management mechanisms of each other and it will help in strengthening the areas of preparedness, response and capacity building in the field of Disaster Management.

The MoU on cooperation in the field of Disaster Risk Reduction and management between the NDMA of the Republic of India and the Department of Civil Protection of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic was signed in June 2021.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021