Left Menu

Three farmers electrocuted to death in Gujarat

PTI | Chhotaudepur | Updated: 15-09-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 16:38 IST
Three farmers electrocuted to death in Gujarat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three farmers, including a father-son duo, died of electric shock in a village in Gujarat's Chhotaudepur district, police said on Wednesday.

The trio, residents of tribal-dominated village Pipalsat, was electrocuted after touching a live wire of an electric fence erected for protecting crops from animals, they said.

The police learnt about the incident on Tuesday night after villagers discovered their bodies lying in a field surrounded by an electric fence, sub-inspector of the Sankheda police station Mayur Sutaria said.

The deceased were identified by the police as Raju Baria (47), his son Sanjay Baria (22) and one Jasu Tadvi (30), all farmers.

''All the three victims died of electrocution after touching a fence wire where high-voltage current was running. The field around which the fence was erected belonged to the Baria family. We have asked the officials of the electricity board to investigate the matter,'' Sutaria said.

Based on report from the electricity board, an FIR will be lodged in the case, he said.

The bodies were sent for postmortem and further investigation was underway, the police officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021