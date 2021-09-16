Left Menu

Union minister Patil reviews implementation of welfare schemes in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-09-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 00:09 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Raj Kapil Patil)
Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Patil has asked Thane district officials to accelerate the implementation of welfare schemes announced by the Centre and the Maharashtra government.

He was speaking while presiding over a meeting held on Tuesday to review the status of centrally-sponsored schemes in Thane district.

Patil is the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bhiwandi in Thane district.

The meeting of the district development coordination and monitoring committee was held at the Niyojan Bhavan here.

Patil said while implementing state and centrally-sponsored schemes for development of Thane district, officials should ensure their benefits reach to the grassroots level.

The minister said large funds are provided for centrally-sponsored schemes and they should be used properly.

Various departments should be vigilant so that the pace of implementing development schemes is not hampered by lack of coordination, Patil said.

He said efforts should be made to get more farmers in the district to participate in the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

