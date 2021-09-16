Left Menu

- Following a fire incident, Britain's main electricity subsea cable will reduce imports from France until the end of March, National Grid has said. - Richard Sharp, the BBC chair, has warned UK ministers against squeezing its funding, saying the company had made considerable savings.

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 16

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- U.S. builds bulwark against China with UK-Australia security pact https://on.ft.com/3Ejwm13 - UAE pledges to expand investment in Britain https://on.ft.com/2VIXpkT

- Fire at UK-France electricity subsea cable triggers new price surge https://on.ft.com/2VJGpem - BBC chair warns further budget cuts risk "serious consequences" https://on.ft.com/39d0zAs

Overview - The United States has entered into a new trilateral security partnership with the UK and Australia that will enable Canberra to build a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines in a move to counter China.

- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will announce a big increase in investment in the UK as the oil-rich Gulf state expands a multibillion-pound partnership with the British government on Thursday. - Following a fire incident, Britain's main electricity subsea cable will reduce imports from France until the end of March, National Grid has said.

- Richard Sharp, the BBC chair, has warned UK ministers against squeezing its funding, saying the company had made considerable savings. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

