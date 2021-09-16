PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 16

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- U.S. builds bulwark against China with UK-Australia security pact https://on.ft.com/3Ejwm13 - UAE pledges to expand investment in Britain https://on.ft.com/2VIXpkT

- Fire at UK-France electricity subsea cable triggers new price surge https://on.ft.com/2VJGpem - BBC chair warns further budget cuts risk "serious consequences" https://on.ft.com/39d0zAs

Overview - The United States has entered into a new trilateral security partnership with the UK and Australia that will enable Canberra to build a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines in a move to counter China.

- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will announce a big increase in investment in the UK as the oil-rich Gulf state expands a multibillion-pound partnership with the British government on Thursday. - Following a fire incident, Britain's main electricity subsea cable will reduce imports from France until the end of March, National Grid has said.

- Richard Sharp, the BBC chair, has warned UK ministers against squeezing its funding, saying the company had made considerable savings. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)