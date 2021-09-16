Left Menu

Union Minister Sonowal to launch Unani medicine course in J-K tomorrow

Union Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal will launch the first batch of Bachelor of Unani medicine and surgery course at Jammu and Kashmir's first-ever Government Unani Medical College and Hospital in at Nawab Bagh of Ganderbal district in North Kashmir on Friday, informed Ministry of AYUSH.

Union Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal will launch the first batch of Bachelor of Unani medicine and surgery course at Jammu and Kashmir's first-ever Government Unani Medical College and Hospital in at Nawab Bagh of Ganderbal district in North Kashmir on Friday, informed Ministry of AYUSH. According to the official release, this will be his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after taking the charge of the ministry.

The event will also be attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor. "The Ministry of AYUSH has provided financial assistance to the tune of Rs 17.00 crore out of the estimated cost of Rs 32.50 crore for the establishment of the Unani Medical College and Hospital in Kashmir under Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS). This step was taken to promote the indigenous systems of medicine in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir particularly the Unani System of Medicine in the Kashmir Division," it said.

The hospital of the college is expected to provide services to around three lakh people of 136 villages and will also cater for the population of adjoining districts of Srinagar, Baramulla and Bandipora. While recognising the importance of alternative systems of medicine in the union territory, the ministry said it is determined to provide basic healthcare services to the people and improve their lifestyle-related disorders.

The Unani System of Medicine is more popular in the Kashmir division while Ayurveda in Jammu Division and Homeopathy and Yoga and Naturopathy are common in both the divisions of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The college is having an annual intake capacity of 60 BUMS students along with a 60-bed hospital.

There are seven clinical departments--- Moalijat (Medicine), Jarahat (Surgery), Ain-Uzn-Anf-Halq (Ophthalmology &ENT), Ilm-ul-Qabalatwa Niswan (Obstetrics and Gynecology), Ilmul Atfal (Paediatrics), Amraz-Jild (Dermatology) and Ilaj bit Tadbeer (Regimental Therapy) in the College. (ANI)

