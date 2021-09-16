Left Menu

Need for development of indigenous coal gasification technology: Steel Minister

The Steel Minister emphasised the need for the development of indigenous coal gasification technology which is suited for the indigenously produced coal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 18:05 IST
Need for development of indigenous coal gasification technology: Steel Minister
Government interventions required to address the issues & constraints and the way forward for the adoption of Coal Gasification based DRI plants in the country was also discussed. Image Credit: Twitter(@RCP_Singh)
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Steel Minister, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh chaired a meeting here today with the stakeholders from the steel industry, consultancy providers and CSIR- Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR) along with officials of Steel Ministry to deliberate on the prospects of using coal gasification in steel production through the Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) route.

The Steel Minister emphasised the need for the development of indigenous coal gasification technology which is suited for the indigenously produced coal. Shri Singh urged the stakeholders to come together in the development of the technology which can be gainfully utilised by the steel industry and help in reducing the dependence on imported coal and promote "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

Discussions were held on the present scenario and the way forward for promoting coal gasification in the steel sector. Various Coal Gasification Technologies commercially available, their pros & cons, and their suitability for Indian high-ash noncoking coal were discussed. Development of Indigenous Technology for coal gasification alongwith technologies for recovery of the by-products for applications in the various sectors such as chemicals, fuels, fertilisers etc. was also discussed. Cost analysis of coal gas vis-à-vis the natural gas and issues & constraints for adoption of Coal Gasification based DRI plants in the country were also deliberated. Government interventions required to address the issues & constraints and the way forward for the adoption of Coal Gasification based DRI plants in the country was also discussed.

The Steel Minister directed that to facilitate the creation of an ecosystem for coal gasification and development of indigenous technology a Committee with members of the concerned Ministries viz. Ministry of Power, Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Mines, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas along with the stakeholders from the steel industry, consultancy providers, research laboratories CSIR-CIMFR, technology providers etc. be constituted.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021