Baby shower ceremony held for 2,400 poor pregnant women

A baby shower ceremony for 2,400 less-privileged expectant mothers was organised here on Thursday. Women from across the district were given sarees, bangles, mangalsutra chain, special kits comprising nutritious food among other things.

State Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Sakkarapani inaugurated the function. PTI NVM ROH ROH

