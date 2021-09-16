Left Menu

Nainital HC lifts ban on Chardham Yatra, allows only fully Covid vaccinated people with negative report

The Nainital High Court on Thursday lifted the ban on Chardham Yatra and allowed only fully Covid vaccinated people with a mandatory COVID-19 negative report for the annual pilgrimage.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 16-09-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 19:23 IST
Uttarakhand High Court lifted the ban on Chardham Yatra. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Nainital High Court on Thursday lifted the ban on Chardham Yatra and allowed only fully Covid vaccinated people with a mandatory COVID-19 negative report for the annual pilgrimage. The court ordered devotees to follow strict COVID-19 protocols and limited the number of visitors too.

The High court said that only 800 devotees will be allowed at Kedarnath Dham, 1200 at Badrinath Dham, 600 at Gangotri and 400 devotees at Yamunotri Dham in a day. The High Court's ruling came on the affidavit filed by the Uttarakhand government on September 8 to start the yatra.

On June 28, the High Court had put a stay on the yatra until further orders on the basis of lack of health services in Chardham Yatra districts, lack of adequate preparations to control COVID-19 infection, shortage of doctors and the report of the district administration. The Chardham Yatra, which includes a visit to the Kedarnath temple, attracts lakhs of tourists and devotees every year from across the country and abroad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

