AAP to observe Sep 17 as 'black day' on completion of one year of farm laws

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-09-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 22:34 IST
Punjab's main opposition party AAP will observe September 17 as "black day'' on the completion of one year of the enactment of the Centre's three farm laws, it said on Thursday.

The Aam Aadmi Party will also hold candle marches across the state to pay tribute to the farmers who died during the ongoing agitation against the farm legislations.

In a statement here, AAP MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan said there was "resentment" among farmers across the country against the "black farm laws" enacted by the Narendra Modi-led central government.

The farmers have been protesting against these laws for the last several months, he said.

On September 17, 2020, the three "black" agriculture Bills were passed in Parliament, he said.

Hence, September 17 will be observed as a "black day', said Sandhwan.

Notably, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will also observe September 17 as "black day." Besides, the SAD workers have planned to take out a protest march in Delhi from Gurdwara Rakabganj to Parliament demanding repeal of the agriculture-related laws.

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema on Thursday said the Delhi police have denied them permission to take out a protest march on Friday.

Cheema described it as an "undemocratic step" to stop anyone from holding peaceful protests. However, he said the protest march will surely be taken out.

A large number of SAD activists from different parts of Punjab on Thursday went to Delhi to participate in the protest march.

