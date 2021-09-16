MS Dhoni included in Defence Ministry panel for comprehensive review of NCC

Left Menu

With the aim to make the National Cadet Corps (NCC) more relevant in changed times, the Ministry of Defence on Thursday constituted a high-level Expert Committee under the chairmanship of former BJP MP Baijayant Panda for a comprehensive review in this regard.

With the aim to make the National Cadet Corps (NCC) more relevant in changed times, the Ministry of Defence on Thursday constituted a high-level Expert Committee under the chairmanship of former BJP MP Baijayant Panda for a comprehensive review in this regard. According to the Ministry of Defence, the terms of reference of the Committee, inter-alia, broadly provide for suggesting measures which can empower NCC cadets to contribute more effectively towards nation-building and national developmental efforts in various sectors; propose measures for gainful engagement of its Alumni for the betterment of the organisation as a whole and to study/recommend best practices of similar international youth organisations for inclusion in the NCC curriculum.

Besides Panda, the Committee includes BJP MPs Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Jamia Millia Islamia University Vice Chancellor Prof Najma Akhtar and Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance. The other members of the Committee include Prof Vasudha Kamat, Mukul Kanitkar, Major Gen (Retd) Alok Raj, Milind Kamble, Rituraj Sinha, Vedika Bhandarkar, Anand Shah and Mayank Tewari.

Mayank Tewari has meen made the Member Secretary of the Committee. The NCC is the largest uniformed organisation that aims at developing character, discipline, a secular outlook and ideals of selfless service amongst young citizens. It also aims to create a pool of organised, trained and motivated youth with leadership qualities in all walks of life, said the Ministry of Defence. (ANI)

