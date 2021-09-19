Left Menu

Rs 8 crore worth of sea cucumber seized in Tamil Nadu

However, India is treating the sea cucumber as a species listed in the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the release added.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-09-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 22:40 IST
Rs 8 crore worth of sea cucumber seized in Tamil Nadu
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Sea cucumber valued at around Rs eight crore and suspected to be smuggled to Sri Lanka was recovered here by the Coast Guard and the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, officials said on Sunday.

Following a tip-off on illegal shipment of the marine species in the wee hours, a team of the Coast Guard tracked a boat moving about suspiciously and prevented it from leaving the Indian territorial waters with the help of its (Coast Guard) teams in the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay, a press release here said.

''The boarding team of ICGS H-183 recovered 200 gunny bags of sea cucumber weighing 2,000 kg. The boat was found anchored about 15 km off Vedalai South of Mandapam without its crew...the value of seized sea cucumbers is reported to be about eight crores INR (Rs 8 crore),'' the release said.

According to a senior forest official, a patrol found the boat moving about in a suspicious manner near Pamban here and the Coast Guard was informed.

''Investigation revealed that the consignment was planned for transshipment across the International Maritime Boundary Line during dark hours. Sea cucumbers are in high demand in China and South-east Asia. However, India is treating the sea cucumber as a species listed in the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972,'' the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021